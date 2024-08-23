After joining Kaizer Chiefs, Inacio Miguel is chomping at the bit to play in front of the Amakhosi faithful

The Angolan defender thanked his former side, Petro de Luanda, and said he is excited to be part of Nasreddine Nabi's side

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to welcome the player to the club and also said they expect more signings before the start of the season

Inacio Miguel is excited to play for Kaizer Chiefs after officially joining the Soweto giants from the Angolan side Petro de Luanda.

After signing a three-year deal, the 28-year-old became Chiefs' fifth signing ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

Inacio arrived at the club with much fanfare and hopes to make a major impact when the PSL kicks off on Saturday, 14 September 2024.

Inacio Miguel thanks Petro de Luanda

Miguel speaks about playing for Chiefs in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, the Angolan thanked his former side while Chiefs await an overseas offer for defender Given Msimango.

Miguel said:

"Together, we wrote a story that will forever be marked in my memory and in my heart. I defended this shirt with all my soul, and at every moment, I felt your unconditional support. I am very happy and excited to start this new chapter with Kaizer Chiefs."

Chiefs fans want more

Amakhosi supporters said on social media that they are pleased with Miguel's arrival and hope he will not be the last new signing.

Zamani Gwala says Chiefs need more players:

"Good luck, but we need more players."

Tshedza Dee Light suggested what Chiefs should buy next:

"This team should also buy strikers."

Soletu Silo named who he wants at the club:

"Fiston Mayele, Oswin Appolis, Cupido and Baartman."

Failos Wa M'thupi Matenda welcomed Miguel:

"Welcome home, buddy; I hope he will bring happiness to the Khosi family."

Odichacho Odicks backs Chiefs:

“Rise up Khosi, rise up.”

