Nasreddine Nabi has been tasked with leading Kaizer Chiefs to the league title in the South African top-flight this season

The Tunisian coach is expected to compete with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns for the trophy this campaign

Netizens have shared their views on Muhsin Ertugral's submission on Nabi's chances to win the PSL

Former Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral expects Kaizer Chiefs to compete for the Premier Soccer League title this season under their new manager, Nasreddine Nabi.

The Glamour Boys appointed the Tunisian tactician as their new coach earlier this summer and have been active in the transfer market, adding a number of players to their team to improve their quality.

Due to their recent poor performance, Amakhosi is not currently rated on the same level as Mamelodi Sundowns and their city rivals, Orlando Pirates.

Nasreddine Nabi is expected to compete with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates for the Premier Soccer League title this season. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Ertugral expects Kaizer Chiefs to compete for the PSL title

According to GOAL, Ertugral, who once coached Kaizer Chiefs, insists that the Soweto giants have the potential to battle for the PSL with the Buccaneers and the Masandawana.

The tactician believes Nabi got all the players he requested in the summer transfer window, and they can compete for the league title.

"What matters is that the technical team has time to prepare as the league starts in mid-September, and if you look at what the manager got in terms of new signings, he is happy," he said.

"He has to be happy. They got the most of what he wanted. If you look at the old and new players, it's a well-balanced team now, and that will make the technical team happy."

Ertugral also believes South African football needs Kaizer Chiefs back at the top to benefit the country's top-flight league.

"There is time for diverse ideas to grow and get to know what is needed. Hopefully, they will turn it around. South African football needs the Glamour Boys to be in the race for the title," he added.

Netizens react to Ertugral's words on Nabi's Chiefs

dumisaninc wrote:

"Haaa? Nah thats cap bro we don't even have a solid front 3 that we can depend on for starters nje."

iminald commented:

"How could ut be balanced when it doesn't have strikers?"

36weonlywin reacted:

"This is why mzansi football will never ever grow. We are not in apartheid south Africa, don't need Chiefs. We need team owners who respect their home grounds, that builds up the fan base leading to what we see in England and not the empty seats like here in mzansi."

brezzada shared:

"I don't agree with the Ertugal on this. Nabi still needs to sign a qualiy striker and wingers too."

