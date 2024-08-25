Mosimane Names Ex-Kaizer Chiefs Star as One of the Best Players He Coached
- Pitso Mosimane has spoke highly of a former Kaizer Chiefs star as he named him one of his best ever player
- The South African tactician also listed some of the qualities the players possesses that makes him one of the best
- The former Al Ahly mentor worked with the ex-Glamour Boys player during their time together at Mamelodi Sundowns
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
South African tactician Pitso Mosimane has named former Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat one of the best players he has ever coached in his managerial career.
The 60-year-old gaffer is currently without a coaching job, but his achievements in the sports speaks for him, and has managed top players all across the world.
Mosimane signed Billiat for Mamelodi Sundowns from Ajax Cape Town in 2013, and they enjoyed a trophy-filled five seasons together at the club.
Pitso hails former Kaizer Chiefs star Billiat
According to iDiskiTimes, Billiat has been brilliant since returning to the Zimbabwean league and was recently crowned Player of the Month.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Mosimane, while reacting to the former Kaizer Chiefs star's recent achievement, confirmed that the Zimbabwean international is one of the best players he has managed.
"Class is permanent," the former Al Ahli manager said.
"One of the best players I have ever managed. Every week, I called him for a whole one year, persuading him that I would give him support and a medium to showcase his talent and that he is the one to help us win the CAF Champions League."
The South African tactician also listed some of Billiat's qualities that make him a better player than his peers.
"Billiat scores, assists, recovers, steals lots of balls and is very strong on the ball despite his small frame," the former Bafana Bafana manager said.
Mosimane explains what Sundowns and Madrid have in common
Briefly News earlier reported on Pitso Mosimane explaining what his former club, Mamelodi Sundowns, have in common with European giants Real Madrid.
The former South African national team manager won 11 titles, which include five PSL trophies, during the eight years he spent as Masandawana coach.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.