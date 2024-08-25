Mosimane Names Ex-Kaizer Chiefs Star as One of the Best Players He Coached

Pitso Mosimane has spoke highly of a former Kaizer Chiefs star as he named him one of his best ever player

The South African tactician also listed some of the qualities the players possesses that makes him one of the best

The former Al Ahly mentor worked with the ex-Glamour Boys player during their time together at Mamelodi Sundowns

South African tactician Pitso Mosimane has named former Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat one of the best players he has ever coached in his managerial career.

The 60-year-old gaffer is currently without a coaching job, but his achievements in the sports speaks for him, and has managed top players all across the world.

Mosimane signed Billiat for Mamelodi Sundowns from Ajax Cape Town in 2013, and they enjoyed a trophy-filled five seasons together at the club.

Pitso hails former Kaizer Chiefs star Billiat

According to iDiskiTimes, Billiat has been brilliant since returning to the Zimbabwean league and was recently crowned Player of the Month.

Mosimane, while reacting to the former Kaizer Chiefs star's recent achievement, confirmed that the Zimbabwean international is one of the best players he has managed.

"Class is permanent," the former Al Ahli manager said.

"One of the best players I have ever managed. Every week, I called him for a whole one year, persuading him that I would give him support and a medium to showcase his talent and that he is the one to help us win the CAF Champions League."

The South African tactician also listed some of Billiat's qualities that make him a better player than his peers.

"Billiat scores, assists, recovers, steals lots of balls and is very strong on the ball despite his small frame," the former Bafana Bafana manager said.

