Pitso Mosimane has responded to being honoured with a Doctorate by University of Johannesburg last week

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach took to his official social media pages to share an appreciation post

Netizens sent their best wishes to the South African tactician while reacting to his post online

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has reacted after being honoured with a Doctorate at the University of Johannesburg last week.

The South African tactician is one of the best coaches in Africa in terms of achievements and what they've added to the game.

The 60-year-old coach was honoured with a Doctorate of Philosophy and will now be addressed as Dr. Pitso Mosimane.

Pitso Mosimane responds after University of Johannesburg honoured him with a Doctorate degree on Wednesday, July 24. Photo: Mohamed Farag.

Mosimane reacts after being honoured with Doctorate degree

The former Bafana Bafana coach took to his official Instagram page to appreciate the gesture shown towards him by the University of Johannesburg.

He also appreciated his partners for arranging the celebration party and inviting dignitaries from the South African football scene to the event.

"As I reflect on last week, I am deeply grateful for all the warm birthday wishes, heartfelt congratulations on my Honorary Doctorate, and for those who took the time to celebrate with me," he posted on Instagram.

"Your support means the world to me, and I am truly honoured to have you by my side. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey.🤗

"Thank you to our partners for assisting us to put this celebration together."

Fans react to Mosimane's appreciation post

kanuazwi said:

"It was really a great day to us who are inspired by all the great things you do.... It really felt beyond expression celebrating you.... Your achievements and life is motivation, and encouragement to us.... Pitso Mosimane Soccer Fans Loves you sir."

vusigule wrote:

"All i can say Dr Jingles you deserve to be celebrated. Stay strong 💪 may the good lord bless you with many more blessings for your school project to succeed."

Vince2701Vince reacted:

"We love you Doc and indeed we rally behind you.."

Jcee_Verratti replied:

"We deserve to celebrate you and your legacy. The last dance with Sundowns."

LwaziMvelase7 commented:

"You are a example to all the South Africans, you give us that thing of believing I'm a huge fan of you Thayma♥️🙏"

Mosimane explains what Sundowns and Madrid have in common

Briefly News earlier reported on Mosimane explaining what his former club, Mamelodi Sundowns, have in common with Real Madrid.

The tactician won 11 titles, which include five PSL trophies, during the eight years he spent as Masandawana coach.

