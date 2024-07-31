Puleng Phoofolo Breaks Her Silence After Surviving Accident That Killed Malome Vector and 2 Others
- Puleng Phoofolo has spoken out after surviving a car accident that claimed the lives of Malome Vector, Da Mos, and Lizwi Wokuqala, expressing her gratitude for being alive
- She thanked her fans for their love and support, noting that she has been discharged from the hospital but needs time to recover
- Social media users have shared supportive messages on her Facebook page, with many expressing relief for her survival and sympathy for the families of the deceased
Upcoming singer Puleng Phoofolo has broken her silence after surviving the car accident that claimed the lives of fellow musician Malome Vector, director Da Mos and Lizwi Wokuqala. The star said she is grateful to be alive.
Puleng Phoofolo grateful for the love and support of her fans
Puleng Phoofolo has finally spoken out after escaping death by a whisker after surviving the tragic accident that claimed the lives of Malome Vector, Lizwi Wokuqala and Da Mos last week.
The singer issued a statement on her social media page expressing her heartfelt gratitude to her fans. Puleng revealed that she had been discharged from the hospital but requested more time to resolve the tragic incident. She also sent condolence messages to the bereaved families. Part of the statement read:
"I humbly request that I be afforded the necessary time and space to deal with this horrific and traumatic experience. I am overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of love and support I have been receiving during this trying time. My life flashed before my eyes, and I cannot thank God enough for his grace and mercy for preserving my life."
Mzansi shows Puleng Phoofolo some love
Social media users flooded the singer's Facebook page with heartwarming messages.
@Malefa Makhalemele said:
"Get well soon sisi..... You are in our thoughts 🥰😊"
@Dilano Lebajoa wrote:
"Welcome back my sister God is good and all the time God is great."
@Pabi Mo commented:
"This is heartbreaking Maan. 🥺I personally thank God for your life and I sympathize with the families and friends of the deceased... This is a hard pill to swallow but God will make a way."
Celebrity tributes pour in for late rapper Malome Vector
Briefly News previously reported that tributes continue to pour in for late rapper Malome Vector. The star tragically lost his life in a car accident on Wednesday, 24 July 2024.
South Africans woke up to the devastating news of Malome Vector's tragic passing. The online community was shaken by the passing of Bokang Moleli in an accident in the Free State.
