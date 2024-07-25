Mzansi was shaken by the passing of Malome Vector in an accident on Wednesday, 24 July

A few celebrities shared their heartfelt messages of condolences to the late rapper

It is reported that the accident took place in Free State, and there were three other people who passed away

Tributes continue to pour in for late rapper Malome Vector. The star tragically lost his life in a car accident on Wednesday, 24 July 2024.

Celebrities have sent their messages of condolences to the late rapper Malome Vector. Image: @malome_vector

Source: Instagram

Shockwaves as Malome Vector dies in a car crash

South Africans woke up to the devastating news of Malome Vector's tragic passing. The online community was shaken by the passing of Bokang Moleli in an accident in the Free State.

At first, unconfirmed reports stated that Ntate Stunna and Wave Rhyder were with Moleli in the car. However, their management team said that Malome was with Lizwi Wokuqala and Puleng Phoofolo.

Stars send messages of condolences to Malome Vector

A few celebrities online shared their heartfelt messages of condolences to the late rapper. Inno Matitjane called Malome his friend.

"Skeem saka. Rest in Peace."

Ambitiouz Entertainment, his former record company, confirmed that Malome was with Lwazi and Phoofolo.

"With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of a shining beacon, the Lion of Lesotho's sun has set. Our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones and industry peers during this time of profound loss. Rest In Malome Vector."

Theo Kgosinkwe shared: "It is so sad. Condolences. May his soul rest in peace and his family be comforted."

Blaq Diamond issued a statement reacting to the news of the star's passing.

“It is with deep sorrow that we, Blaq Diamond, express our heartfelt condolences to the families of our brothers Lizwi Wokuqala and Malome Vector and their music fans from Lesotho, South Africa and beyond.”

Ntate Stunna also shared a few words as he re-shared a statement from the Moleli family:

"You have done your thing, beast. You are a machine, machine, machine. May your legacy live forever. Our great star. We celebrate you."

Visuals of damaged car makes rounds

In a previous report from Briefly News, visuals of Malome Vector's wrecked car have made rounds online.

After seeing the visuals from the car, people sent heartfelt condolences to the musician's family, while many questioned how the accident occurred.

