Toya Delazy Shares Another Video of Herself With No Clothes On, SA Reacts: “This Is a Cry for Help”
Celebrities

by  Mbali Tebele 2 min read
  • The South African singer left many netizens stunned with the recent video she shared on her social media page
  • The London-based singer posted a video of herself with no clothes on singing on her Twitter (X) page
  • Many fans and followers of the star flooded her comment section with their reactions to the video

Toya Delazy was seen on video with no clothes on
Singer Toya Delazy posted a shocking video on social media. @toyadelazy
Source: Instagram

Many fans and followers of the South African singer Toya Delazy are worried about the star after she shared a video that shook many.

Toya Delazy posts a clip of herself with no clothes on

Weeks after opening up about regretting ever making a song with Cassper Nyovest, singer Toya Delazy made it to the trending list on social media.

The granddaughter of the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi recently shared a clip of herself with no clothes on, leaving many of her fans stunned and worried. The content was shared on her Twitter (X) page earlier, and she captioned it:

"Can't wait to teach this ancient Zulu song to my choir tonight. It is a song about how singing heals a broken heart. Yhoo, It's so hot today in England."

Watch the video below:

Netizens concerned and worried about Toya Delazy

Shortly after she shared the video on social media, many netizens expressed their worry and concern about Toya Delazy's well-being. See some of the comments below:

@Dr_Shiyaklenga said:

"This is a cry for help, those who are close to her please check up on her."

@tddoz wrote:

"Somebody needs to stop Ntsiki Mazwai's twin please."

@ronaldanele asked:

"What is this Nkosiyam?"

@SherrifftheCap commented:

"Cannabis is dangerous bafethu."

@Liihlendimande questioned:

"Like what, what's really going on with her ?

@XUFFLER responded:

"Toya is losing it, she needs help."

@Mangaliso_Chuma replied:

"Looks like Ntsiki is multiplying."

