Billionaire and Tesla automotive majority share owner Elon Musk had the online community fascinated after seeing his younger-looking, glowing self and trimmed body

The businessman became a topic of debate after a video and pictures of him looking cosy with the Italian Prime Minister GioGia Meloni

Local publication The South African also reported on his alleged work on his face and hair, which might include plastic surgery and hair transplant, among other things

Pretoria-born billionaire can afford to do anything he wants as money is not among his problems. That goes for getting the look and shape that he desires.

The local publication reported on a story about the wealthy businessman's younger-looking face and trimmed body on their digital platform @thesouthafrican.

People spot changes in the billionaire's look

Many have seen Elon's younger, more radiant look. The South African cited an article by MailOnline, in which eight specialists shared their thoughts about the rich man.

A surgeon named Dr John Turner agreed that he might have done a few things, especially considering the skin gets saggy after a weight loss journey.

"It's just too much weight loss and too short of a time at his age. It's really challenging to do that just from diet and exercise. I think it's all likely a combination of diet, exercise, eating eight, conservative surgical intervention, filler, botox."

Dr Levent Acar, the head of the Cosmedica clinic, agreed that the businessman has also done some work on his hair after his old pictures showing his hair very light in front re-surfaced on social media platforms.

In November 2022, Elon shared that he was on:

"Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me."

See the post below:

The post attracted many replies from social media users who wanted to know about side effects and more information on Oxempic/ Weygovy.

Billionaire Elon Musk's mom, Maye Musk, reminisces about his old modelling days

In another Briefly News article, Maye Musk intrigued many social media users by sharing that she was a Miss South Africa finalist in the past.

The billionaire's mom also shared that she's done six covers and will do her seven soon.

