Elon Musk’s mom shared a throwback as Miss SA finalist, which amazed many. Image: Variety/Getty Images and Maye Musk/ Instagram

Elon Musk's mom shares her time as Miss SA finalist

The author, Maye Musk, revealed that in 1969, she won the Miss Vaal Queen competition and expressed that the prize was a modelling school contract in Johannesburg. This was also the first time she was on the front page of a newspaper when she was a finalist for the Miss South Africa pageant.

As an up-and-coming model and beauty pageant contestant, Maye shared that she did not win the competition because she gained weight and struggled with her studies at the University of Pretoria, but she managed to obtain a BSC degree.

"I didn’t win this one probably because I had gained 30 pounds. I was under great stress because it was my final year at an Afrikaans university, and I was struggling with the language. I think many foreign students will understand how hard it is to write exams in another language," she wrote.

The mother of three, who currently lives in New York City, shared that in her book, she discussed being obese, what she eats to keep her body fit and healthy, and her modelling career.

People react to Elon Musk's mom revelation

The online community was impressed as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts.

Regina Danner gushed over the woman, saying:

"Wow, what a beautiful queen."

Valentina Gomez added:

"Mrs. Musk, I knew you were involved in fashion but never knew you almost became Miss South Africa! You look great at 76."

@Kristennetten wrote:

"Proud of you! You inspire us, ladies!"

P.S commented:

"Amazing and a lot of work … and yes, write exams in another language it’s very difficult even speak when you are tired."

@Marcia M

"Maye, I’m so totally impressed with you and your journey! You are truly an amazing woman!"

