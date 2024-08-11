Miss South Africa crowned a new queen, Mia le Roux and the decision came with some controversy

The 2024 competition for Miss SA had a rocky start after Chidimma Adetshina had to withdraw because of an investigation into her citizenship

Miss South Africa viewers had varying expectations about who would be the winner, and supporters of 1st Princess Nompumelelo Maduna had questions

Miss South Africa crowned Mia le Roux the 2024 winner. The event in Pretoria Menlyn, SunBet Arena, ended with Nompumelelo Maduna and Onalenna Constantin in the top three, along with Mia le Roux.

Miss SA crowned Mia le Roux the winner and some who wanted Nompumelelo Maduna to win complained. Image: @chichi_vanessa / @mialerouxx / @missmaduna

Nompumelelo Maduna was a leading Miss SA fave among netizens, and many expressed disappointment that she did not win. Other peeps argued that Mia le Roux proved she was the best choice.

Was Nompumelelo Maduna robbed of Miss SA title?

When Mia le Roux was crowned winner, some online users who favoured Nompumeleo Maduna complained that she deserved the crown. People had divided reactions to the complaints as some argued that Mia, a model and BCom student who was diagnosed with loss of hearing at age one, gave the best answer in the final question.

The final question presented by Bonang Matheba was: "What are some of the changes young people would bring to South Africa as Miss SA?" Nompumelelo mentioned she wants to have a conversation with leaders about accountability and that she will rise with others. Mia said she would help the marginalised become more included as too many South Africans are left behind. Watch their answers posted by @newslivesa on X below:

SA defends Mia le Roux's Miss SA win

While popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela felt that race should have been a factor in deciding the 2024 Miss SA, winner following the scandal with Chidimma Adetshina, many disagreed. Netizens reacted to the tweet justifying why Mia won. Others agreed, saying they preferred Nompumelelo.

@nzele_zizipho commented:

"How many races do we have kanti in SA? Was is about a skin color or fraud and NON SA?? Niyathanda uthetha Phil!"

@Nellmphoo wrote:

"A disabled South African person was given a chance for the first time its game changer and worth celebrating, we've had black miss for couple years(5) in a row if not mistaken don't be petty and fussy for nothing."

@Reign_C0C0 defended Mia:

"Because a white woman who represents the marginalized and has a better cause of advocacy won? Nompumelelo is great but MIA is what the world needs!"

@RichUnclePat argued:

"She is the only person who answered the question though."

@Luzz_Nex added:

"This not the first white person to win, we have never had a problem, don’t tell me you on the Chi chi bandwagon too."

@shiningstar_290

"Nompumelelo and Onalenna didn't answer the question that was asked. I understand why Mia won."

Others expressed criticism of the Miss SA organisation. Some speculated that Miss SA may have set up Chdimma Adetshina who faced vitriol after being suspected of not having legitimate South African Citizenship. Read their comments below:

@ma_Ndosi said:

"The whole thing has been rage baiting strat and it’s weird. It is so obvious now they set Chidi up, watched us spiral and then said barely anything as she was scrutinised and now want pan Africanists to have their gotcha moment as they froth away. Awful management and spirit."

@BR2024LEO added:

"Bro, that organization is shambles."

NeneLeakesWigs speculated:

"Kore they're showing us that If Chidimma was there, they would've given her that crown hey, that organization fears absolutely nothing. These are the same people who still sent Lalela to Apartheid Isreal despite the government begging them not to."

Miss SA finally breaks silence after Chidimma Adetshina's withdrawal

Briefly News previously reported Miss South Africa has officially released a statement following controversial finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's withdrawal from the competition. Chidimma pulled out after several calls from South Africans to have her legitimacy confirmed.

The Miss SA pageant has been trending for weeks after calls to have Chidimma removed from the competition because of her Nigerian heritage. The Department of Home Affairs probed her papers, and the findings left Mzansi stunned.

Chidimma eventually pulled out of the competition. Miss SA later issued a statement wishing Chichi well in her future endeavours.

