Miss South Africa issued a statement following Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's withdrawal from the competition due to controversy over her Nigerian heritage

The pageant wished Chidimma well, emphasising their commitment to diversity and inclusivity

Social media reactions were mixed, with many questioning if Miss SA would have addressed the legitimacy concerns had she not withdrawn

Miss South Africa has officially released a statement following controversial finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's withdrawal from the competition. Chidimma pulled out after several calls from South Africans to have her legitimacy confirmed.

Miss SA has issued a statement following Chidimma Adetshina's withdrawal. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Miss SA speaks out after Chidimma's withdrawal

The Miss SA pageant has been trending for weeks after calls to have Chidimma removed from the competition because of her Nigerian heritage. The Department of Home Affairs probed her papers, and the findings left Mzansi stunned.

Chidimma eventually pulled out of the competition. Miss SA later issued a statement wishing Chichi well in her future endeavours. The statement read:

"In light of recent events, 2024 Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the Miss South Africa competition.

"We wish Chidimma all of the very best and success in all her endeavours. Miss South Africa celebrates South Africa's rich and inclusive culture and diversity.

"We uphold the spirit of Ubuntu-Botho and are committed to contributing to the self-belief, self-confidence and the fulfilment of the aspirations of all girls and women in Africa and worldwide."

Fans respond to Miss SA's statement

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the statement. Many wanted to know what would happen if she had not withdrawn from the competition.

@ShiloteW said:

"Does this mean if she didn't withdraw she would still be a contestant?"

@Khaya_LFC commented:

"Time to withdraw from South Africa."

@DDT_PM added:

"@Official_MissSA your statement insinuates that had she not withdrawn, you would not have investigated her identity. Clearly, you do not represent South Africa but rather the Africa pageant."

Source: Briefly News