DJ Sbu apologised following the Home Affairs Department's findings regarding Miss South Africa finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship

The Radio 200 host admitted to speaking out of support for Chidimma but humbly acknowledged his mistake and issued a public apology

Mzansi's response to DJ Sbu's apology was mixed, with some appreciating his accountability and others questioning the sincerity of his apology

DJ Sbu has spoken out following the recent reports that Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina's mother might have used fraudulent documents. The star was among the many celebrities who backed the controversial model.

DJ Sbu has broken his silence after supporting Chidimma Adetshina. Image: @chichi_vanessa and @djsbulive

DJ Sbu apologises for supporting Chidimma

DJ Sbu has eaten the humble pie following the Home Affairs Department's findings regarding Miss SA contestant Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship. The star previously weighed in on the matter and blasted South Africans for trying to ruin a young girl's dream.

A video shared on X by MDN News shows the Radio 200 host apologising for his utterances. He said she only spoke out because he wanted to support a young person.

"People are saying I am sounding arrogant. I just want to say I have never been arrogant at all. I am a proponent of advocating for young people's success and going for their dreams. I have never been anybody that would give out intentionally.

"But in an attitude of arrogance, I humble myself, as the law is taking its course, anybody that I have offended with any of the things that I might have said on my social media regarding the Miss SA matter, I would like to apologise with no excuses."

Mzansi responds to DJ Sbu's apology

South Africans shared thoughts on the star's apology. Some applauded him for being the bigger person and apologising, while others said the apology did not sound sincere.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"If he wants us to forgive him. He must shave lamsimba and we will take his apology seriously."

@Limpooi17 commented:

"He sounds very stupid - lesson to not always have opinions where is not needed 😉😉"

@hlubizer added:

"I don't see Vavi, Lebogang Mashile, Bongani Bingwa, Lerato Kganyago doing this. Big up to DJ Sbu for realizing that crime has happened. Some people are still missing that."

@sshanron wrote:

"This apology is not make sure, he's tryna save his brand."

@NormaMansoor added:

"This is the man I know. One who takes accountability. One who apologises without excuses. Big up @djsbu."

Home Affairs finds evidence that Chidimma’s mother likely committed identity fraud

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that chaos has erupted on social media regarding the Miss SA finalist Chidimma's identity as the Department of Home Affairs shared their evidence and findings regarding her and her mother.

The Department of Home Affairs turned social media upside down on Wednesday, 7 August 2024, after revealing to the public that they had found crucial evidence regarding Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's mother's identity.

