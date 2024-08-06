Thandiswa Mazwai Wants Her Song ‘Nizalwa Ngobani?’ Removed From Anele Mda Anti-Chidimma Post
- Thandiswa Mazwai demanded to have her song taken down from a post calling to ban Chidimma from Miss South Africa
- Anele Mda used Nizalwa Ngobani? to drive the message of having Chidimma removed from the pageant, and received tonnes of support
- Mzansi expressed a cocktail of reactions, where others bashed Thandiswa for standing against the country, while others urged her to cut the noise
One of Thandiswa Mazwai's songs was used in an anti-Chidimma Adentshina post, and the singer demanded that it be removed.
Thandiswa Mazwai calls out Anele Mda
As many South Africans continue the fight to have Chidimma Adentshina removed from Miss South Africa, famous activists and politicians have used their voices and platforms to drive the message home.
In a post shared by gender, social and political activist, Anele Mda, she shared a video montage of a letter she wrote requesting a meeting with the organisation to discuss Chidimma's removal from the competition:
"Words carry meaning when they are put into action. Our call for platforms that exclusively belong to South Africans to be protected and preserved is an unwavering call premised on a resistance to the takeover of South Africa by foreigners."
In a now-deleted tweet, Thandiswa Mazwai asked Anele to remove her song, Nizalwa Ngobani?, which played in the background of her video, and she refused.
Though she has not spoken on her stance on the Chidimma saga, King Tha later penned another tweet saying her music does not encourage hate:
"I do not write songs that must be used for hate. My songs are to foster change and encourage more love and justice in the world. The song used calls out the names of Nkruma for a reason. African unity!"
Mzansi reacts to Thandiswa Mazwai's post
Fans urged Thandiswa not to argue with netizens who did not care about others' opinions:
Tsietsi_Mohale said:
"You are convincing hotheads, sister; these people are so far gone, it's not even funny."
SizakeleMa43649 wrote:
"That one is problematic."
Thabiso_111 posted:
"She must remove it."
Meanwhile, others bashed King Tha for her comments:
Hlaha8610241 asked:
"Is South Africans standing for what's right in their own country hate, sisi wami?"
MakadishaPE bashed Thandiswa:
"Who is using your song for hate? Grow up."
ThembaMaxongo wrote:
"African unity must not happen in SA, MaMiya, illegally at that."
Lerato Kganyago addresses backlash for supporting Chidimma
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lerato Kganyago exposing the women who dragged her for supporting Chidimma Adentshina.
The radio personality posted a video reading the names and comments of the ladies who attacked her fertility issues over the Miss SA saga.
