A political activist accused South Africans preaching Pan-Africanism of benefitting from the ill gains of some foreign nationals

Anele Mda made the claim in a viral video where she reiterated the call for Chidimma Adetshina's removal from the Miss SA pageant

Mda further accused those who followed the ideology of not caring for the future of South Africa's youth

Politician and activist Anele Mda accused citizens supporting Chidimma Adetshina's participation in the Miss SA pageant of faux Pan-Afrcanism. Images: @AneleMda and @MDNnewss.

Politician Anele Mda lashed out at South Africans, whom she accused of preaching Pan-Africanism to hide that they benefit from the ill gains of some foreign nationals.

Anele Mda viral video

In the widely shared video, Mda challenged viewers to name one country that believed in the ideology and allowed foreign nationals as much freedom as South Africa. The activist’s comments came as calls for Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina’s removal from the pageant.

The politician added that those who claimed to subscribe to Pan-Africanism did not care about South Africa’s youth:

“You have kept your children behind high walls... but you’ve got no interest in the future of the children of South Africa who are not yours.”

High-profile figures and celebrities, including former public protectors Thuli Madonsela and Busisiwe Mkhwebane, weighed in on the discourse.

Mzansi, divided by Anele Mda's utterances

The ongoing debate on nationality and Adetshina competing in Miss SA polarised social media users.

@AgriGrowthBuzz said:

"She's spitting 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 and telling the truth."

@Musa_Nxele opposed:

"That time, European settlers are doing as they please while she is insulting Africans who see strength in the unity of African people. Europeans did that during the Berlin Conference: divide the continent for themselves and not fight amongst each other in their conquests."

@MasibongeS9636

"If we talk about patriotism, we talking about something like this🤔"

@Khurie7

"Why she’s fighting???"

@ThelmaNgcobo2

"It’s amazing that a descendant of cde PJ Mda, one of the founders of Pan African Congress, a breakaway organisation from ANC made up of former ANCYL leadership under Mr Anthony Muziwakwe Lembede, would speak in public against Africans. Populism is a curse."

Gayton McKenzie calls for probe into Chidimma Adetshina controversy

In related Briefly News, The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, said he would investigate Chidimma Adetshina’s nationality.

Adetshina was in the spotlight since many citizens accused her of not qualifying to participate in the Miss South Africa competition.

Some social media users backed McKenzie’s sentiments.

