CAPE TOWN - ActionSA has decided to make a play for the Democratic Aliiance's voters in the Western Cape sparking the ire of the opposition party.

ActionSA is making a play for DA voters causing a rift between the two party's. Image: Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

Last month Herman Mashaba, leader of ActionSA appointed a provincial chairperson in the Western Cape, Michelle Wasserman, cemeting the party's move into the DA's territory.

Wasserman, the former DA deputy mayor of Knysana, made a speech at a press conference after her appointment declaring that ActionSA would would bring the DA under 50% in the province come the 2024 national elections. The newly appointed provincial chair claimed the party would serve the Western Cape's forgotten constituents and endeavour to shink the gap between the have's and the have nots.

Wassers declaration was followed by ActionSA's decision not to be part of the DA's multi-party coalition in the City of Ekurhuleni. This comes after the dramatic ousting and re-election of Tania Campbaell in the last couple of weeks.

According to the ActionSA's national chairperson, the party doesn't believe it can involve itself in another unstable government which wont be able to withstand motions of no confidence from the African National Congress (ANC).

Instead, the party's national chair, Micheal Beaumont told the media that ActionSA would take on the role of opposition in the Ekurhuleni council to ensure the DA coalition fulfills its mandate to deliver services to residents, News24 reported.

ActionSA's move has has ruffled a few feather at the DA, with the party releasing a scathing statement calling out ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for "perplex politics".

The DA accused the party of trying to set DA mayors up for failure in it's various Gauteng coalitions. DA national spokesperson Cilliers Brink also made refernce to ActionSA's play in the Western Cape stating that the party's mission to bring the DA under 50% in the province was a bid to bring the instability and uncertainty of coalitions to the Western Cape. TimesLIVE reported.

