Leader of ActionSA Herman Mashaba believes that illegal immigration is the responsibility of the local government

He clapped back at a social media user who shared that the party’s immigration policy had nothing to do with local government

Mashaba also squashed claims that ActionSA intends to work with the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters

EKURHULENI - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba believes illegal immigration is the responsibility of the local government. He claims that illegal immigration impacts the lives of community members.

ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba has reiterated the party's stance on illegal immigration. Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, Mashaba clapped back at a social media user who questioned why the party wanted “silly things” in Ekurhuleni in reference to its immigration policy. The politician said the party cares about citizens.

According to TimesLIVE, Mashaba previously refuted claims that ActionSA is xenophobic and said the party prioritises South Africans.

During his online tirade, Mashaba also pushed aside claims that ActionSA plans to work with the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The ActionSA leader said the party has been clear on its stance about the EFF and ANC and added:

“Difficult to understand why some people are the enemy of facts and truth.”

The party previously said it would work to keep the ANC out of the Ekurhuleni metro to impact service delivery in the area positively.

Source: Briefly News