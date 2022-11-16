Zweli Mkhize claims that without the African National Congress, the future of South Africa will hang in the balance

While speaking to students in KwaZulu-Natal that citizens are giving up on the ruling party because the ANC has lost sight of its mission

The ANC presidential hopeful told the students not to give up on the ANC because he hadn't

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Zweli Mkhize claims South Africa will fall apart if the ruling party abandons its mission.

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize says South Africa will fall apart without the African National Congress. Image: Alet Pretorius & Waldo Swiegers

The embattled former health minister and ANC president hopeful was speaking to students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal when he made the gloomy prediction.

Mkhize called out ANC leaders for being disconnected from the ruling party's purpose and the needs of the South African people, adding that it is fueling disillusion among citizens. Mkhize claimed that if the ANC did not reaffirm its commitment to its mission and uplift citizens, it would spell destruction for South Africa and the ANC, eNCA reported.

The former health minister said that when the ANC started as a struggle movement, it endeavoured to create a better South Africa for all and that as long as that goal goes unachieved, the ANC presidential hopeful would not give up on the ruling party.

Mkhize said:

"I cannot give up on the African National Congress. Neither should you."

Perhaps Mkhize believes he is the leader that can right the ANC's course and get the party back on track to achieving its mission. The NEC member is vying for the top position in the ruling party, with some predicting that Mkhize will win the ANC presidency in the party's elective conference next month.

According to IOL, the ANC presidential hopeful has bagged widespread support from most branches in KwaZulu-Natal, making him a front-runner in the presidential race.

South Africans react to Mkhize's claims

South Africans took to social media to point out that the nation has already fallen with the ANC at the helm.

Here are some comments:

@zee_martinho asked:

"He thinks it hasn’t fallen apart already?"

@mrube37141087 declared:

"Let it fall."

@wedeservebeta19 assured:

"It’s fallen apart with the ANC, but once your out, well put it back together. Don’t worry!"

@Tukkies_ claimed:

"If we are being honest, SA will really collapse. It's not a lie."

@NeilTee13 suggested:

"Let’s try it and see if you're right!"

@TshokiModise added:

"Ostrich mentality at its best. This sounds "digitally vibey" coming from him."

