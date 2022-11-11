Former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s African National Congress (ANC) presidential bid could soon be a thing of the past

The revival of the ANC’s integrity commission report could see Mkhize’s dirty laundry being aired out for the country to see

However, despite the claims, the political party in KwaZulu-Natal is confident that Mkhize will emerge as the ANC’s president

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s presidential hopes could soon be dashed by the revival of an African National Congress (ANC) integrity commission report. The commission recommended the suspension of Mkhize.

Former Minister Zweli Mkhize’s president bid could soon be over. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The former health minister was nominated to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid at the party’s 55th national elective conference in December. However, the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) is expected to receive the report, which could see Mkhize disqualified from the presidential race.

Speaking to News24, an insider from the party said both Mkhize and Ramaphosa’s plans to be re-elected could be overturned. They said ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile could emerge as a candidate.

Mkhize was suspended for his ties to Digital Vibes, which received an improper tender while from the health department when Mkhize was its minister.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Meanwhile, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is confident that Mkhize will emerge as party president. ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo told IOL that the provincial party is 200% confident that Mkhize would emerge victorious.

Mtolo said the majority of the party’s branches nominated Mkhize and the ANC Youth League also endorsed him. He added that the former health minister was a leader nationally and not just in KZN.

Mzansi reacts to the ANC presidential bid:

@nowhatsyourna10 said:

“The integrity commission is a joke vele. Mkhize and his sticky fingers family must answer these allegations in court.”

Terrence Makumbila Mvuleni posted:

“This one should concentrate on his health Mr Digital vibes.”

Alex Nkosi commented:

“He did an honourable thing to step down when allegations were levelled against him unlike abanye who denies everything.”

Thanzi Tsholo wrote:

“Corruption at its best KwaZulu-Natal for you.”

Scott McConnell added:

“ANC and the word integrity do not belong in the same realm.”

ANC Women’s League endorses Ramaphosa for party president with Thandi Modise as his deputy

Briefly News also reported the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has thrown its weight behind President Cyril Ramaphosa, endorsing him for a second term as ANC president.

The ANCWL national task team (NTT) met on Monday, 7 November, where Ramaphosa amassed 52 votes and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the league’s previous candidate in 2017, only garnered seven.

The ANCWL elected Defence Minister Thandi Modise as Ramaphosa’s second in command, claiming that their representative was best suited for the deputy president position.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News