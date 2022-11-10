The Public Servants’ Association (PSA) has threatened to “shut down” the country following its march through Tshwane

The association has given President Cyril Ramaphosa seven days to respond to its list of demands, including a 6.5% wage increase

President of the association Lufuno Mulaudzi warned that the government’s attitude would not be tolerated any longer

TSHWANE - The Public Servants’ Association (PSA) has threatened to “shut down” the country if the government does not meet its demands.

The Public Servants' Association marched through Tshwane on Thursday, 10 November.

Source: Twitter

The association has given President Cyril Ramaphosa a week to respond to the demands. The memorandum was handed over following a march through Tshwane on Thursday, 10 November.

PSA president Lufuno Mulaudzi told News24 that the government’s attitude would not be tolerated any longer. He said if the demands are not met, every office in the country will be shut down.

The association calls for a 6.5% wage increase despite the government implementing a 3% increase. Mulaudzi said public servants were expected to work without receiving pensionable salary increases for the past three years.

The PSA president also accused the government of “playing” with the workers.

Mulaudzi also fired shots at Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana for sending acting COO Laura Mseme to receive the memorandum from PSA members. According to EWN, Mulaudzi, the association would not tolerate juniors collecting memorandums.

Citizens react to the shut down:

Tamaryn De Sa Cox said:

“Striking again. After spending 2 years at home during covid while on full pay. Fire the lot and employ people who actually want to work.”

Barbara Zietsman commented:

“What exactly will they shut down? There is no service delivery as it is.”

Da Messy posted:

“Waste of time. Should have done this in 2020. Too late now.”

Jeanet Phumo Mnculwane Tumi wrote:

“My advice is don’t vote ANC again.”

Sean Pedro added:

“They are talking about a lockdown again. Our country is down the drain already.”

