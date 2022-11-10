The Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) has cautioned of widespread interruptions in government offices

The Department of Public Service and Administration said it is business as usual and government workers are expected to report for duty

Public Service and Administration said only PSA members have been given the greenlight to strike

JOHANNESBURG - Citizens have been urged to avoid the Department of Transport and Home Affairs offices on Thursday, 10 November.

This comes as workers are expected to begin striking for salary increases and better working conditions. The Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) believes that widespread interruptions in government offices throughout the country will be experienced.

Spokesperson of the association Claude Naicker told EWN that the Department of Labour could also be affected by the looming strike.

However, the Department of Public Service and Administration said it is business as usual, and government workers are expected to report for duty.

Refuting PSA’s claims, Public Service and Administration spokesperson Moses Mushi told News24 that services would operate normally and be accessible to the public.

Mushi said there wouldn’t be blockages to workplaces or public transport. He said only PSA members had been given the greenlight to strike.

National shutdown: Public servants unions issued non-resolution certificates paving way for strike

Briefly News previously reported the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has possibly granted unions representing public sector workers the green light for a national shutdown. The unions representing over 800 000 workers were granted a non-resolution certificate on Tuesday, 1 November.

The issuing of certificates came after union leaders and the national government failed to reach an agreement during the negotiations. It was announced that a 3% salary increase would be implemented for public sector workers despite unions demanding a 10% increase, according to BusinessTech.

The certificates allow unions to serve the government with notice of a strike within a week. The National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa), the Police, Prisons, and Civil Rights Union (Popcru), and the Health and Other Personnel Services Trade Union (Hospersa) were awarded the certificates.

