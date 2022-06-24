A video of Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a crowd at a bull auction event has been doing the rounds online

The clip was shared by Twitter user Daniel Marven and shows the politician joking that being the president of SA is a side job for him

While some Saffas poked fun at the footage, several others were left quite offended by the president’s joke

South Africans were left unimpressed after viewing a video of President Cyril Ramaphosa downplaying his role as the country’s leader to nothing but a mere side hustle.

The footage was shared by popular Twitter user Daniel Marven (@danielmarven) and shows Ramaphosa at a Bull Ring Auction House event as he addresses the crowd. He is heard saying that being the president is just a side job for him. He says his real job is being the president of the Ankole Society.

“Ramaphosa says that being an SA president is just a side job,” Daniel captioned the tweet.

While some found the Twitter post amusing, other users were left quite offended by the leader’s joke. Check out the clip and some of the comments below:

@YoungFeregamo responded:

“He is not joking.”

@Tom_Mchunu said:

“His side hustle is running the country.”

@PhathaPhatha2 wrote:

“But this is not a joke. He means what he is saying lomuntu.”

@ElvisJuta commented:

“He will never prioritise the people of this country, what a mess‍.”

@itumeles reacted:

“Side gig, my lord...”

@TaNjikazi replied:

“This son of Satan. All that he is doing to destroy this country and its people is a nice thing to him?”

@MatlouJNR asked:

“... so why is he holding on to the presidency.”

