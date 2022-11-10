The African National Congress (ANC) has decided against charging media houses for a spot at the December conference

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has decided against charging media houses for a spot at the party’s 55th national elective conference in December.

The ANC says media houses will not have to pay to attend the elective conference. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: UGC

Treasurer-general and acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile said that the media would not be required to pay for access to the event. He said the journalists and media personnel would instead be invited.

Mashatile said the media would be allocated a space in which interviews can be conducted. During a TimesLIVE interview earlier, the party’s spokesperson Pule Mabe said the media would have to meet the ANC halfway.

The statement was subjected to much criticism, with many calling for media houses not to cover the conference.

According to News24, the ruling party changed its tune after the SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) said it would meet the ANC to discuss its plans for charging media houses. Mabe said the “fee packages” would be formulated to assist the ANC to cover the infrastructure media houses required.

The ANC spokesperson said the party would be working together with the media to ensure everyone is accommodated.

Mzansi reacts to the ANC:

Nosipho Hams said:

“ANC under Ramaphosa is on Autopilot... today they announce this tomorrow they backtracked...signs that the party lacks leadership.”

Clement Mokwena commented:

“For the past 5 years it’s like ANC took a leave of absence.”

King Trinity wrote:

“They take decisions without thinking, these ones.”

Tshepo Dire posted:

“Sometimes I think there’s something wrong upstairs with ANC people.”

Amukelani Collins added:

“How can we trust them with our future when they can’t keep just one small decision.”

Cash-strapped ANC wants to charge media houses to broadcast elective conference

Briefly News earlier reported the African National Congress (ANC) wants media houses to fork out cash to report from the party’s 55th national conference in December.

The ruling party believes it is only fair for media houses to meet it halfway by paying for access to the conference.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party would discuss its plans with advertising divisions in media houses across the country. He said broadcast media houses would have to pay more than print publications.

