The African National Congress Women's League have selected the candidates they want to fill the top six positions in the ANC

The leadership structure gave President Cyril Ramaphosa the nod for party president, effectively snubbing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

The league also threw its weight behind Defence Minister Thandi Modise to be Ramaphosa's right hand

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has thrown its weight behind President Cyril Ramaphosa, endorsing him for a second term as ANC president.

ANC Women's League has given President Cyril Ramaphosa the nod for ANC president, with Defence Minister Thandi Modise as his deputy.

Source: Getty Images

The ANCWL national task team (NTT) met on Monday, 7 November, where Ramaphosa amassed 52 votes and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the league's previous candidate in 2017, only garnered seven.

The ANCWL elected Defence Minister Thandi Modise as Ramaphosa's second in command, claiming that their representative was best suited for the deputy president position.

Another politician who made it on the ANCWL slate was transport minister Fikile Mbalula who got the leadership structure's greenlight for the secretary-general post, SowetanLIVE reported.

The league also gave Gwede Mantashe the nod of approval for a second term as ANC national chairperson. Febe Potgieter was selected for deputy secretary-general and Gwen Ramokgopa for ANC treasurer-general.

According to News24, the addition of Potgieter and Ramokgopa to the ANCWL preferred candidate list means that the leadership structure wants female leaders to fill half of the top six positions in the ANC.

South Africans weigh in on the ANCWL selection for ANC's top six

While some citizens are impressed with the ANCWL's selection for the top six, others claim the structure doesn't want a woman to be president.

Below are some reactions:

@Mabuza8Katlego commented:

"Not so bad if you sent Ramaphosa again, not Zuma."

@Deomarc claimed:

"The corrupt supporting the corrupt."

@BunnyBSA alleged:

"Women will never support each other they don’t wanna see another female president."

ANC Youth League endorses Zweli Mkhize for ANC presidency, snubs Cyril Ramaphosa

In another story, Briefly News reported that former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is gaining momentum in his presidential bid for the African National Congress.

On Sunday, 6 November, Mkhize clenched victory over President Cyril Ramaphosa after he was endorsed for the presidency by the ANC Youth League (ANCYL).

According to the Mail & Guardian, Mkhize narrowly beat Ramaphosa after receiving 19 votes, and Ramaphosa only got 17 votes. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma only managed to get four votes in total.

