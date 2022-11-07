Former health minister Zweli Mkhize seems to be the preferred choice for the ANC presidency

Mkhize was given the nod over President Cyril Ramaphosa by the ANC Youth League to become the party's next leader

The ANC is expected to host its 55th elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, in December

JOHANNESBURG - Former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is gaining momentum in his presidential bid for the African National Congress.

Former Zweli Mkhize was endorsed by the ANC Youth League for the ANC presidency. Images: Darren Stewart and Mujahid SAFODIEN

Source: Getty Images

On Sunday, 6 November, Mkhize clenched victory over President Cyril Ramaphosa after he was endorsed for the presidency by the ANC Youth League (ANCYL).

According to the Mail & Guardian, Mkhize narrowly beat Ramaphosa after receiving 19 votes, and Ramaphosa only got 17 votes. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma only managed to get four votes in total.

An insider told the publication that deliberations on which candidate would be endorsed by the ANCYL took hours; however, in the end, Mkhize's side had a more compelling argument.

The ANCYL also endorsed Paul Mashatile for the ANC deputy president post and Fikile Mbalula for the secretary-general position.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe was given the nod for the ANC treasurer-general position, beating Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

The ANC's 55th elective conference is scheduled to take place from 16 to 20 December at Nasrec in Johannesburg, according to TimesLIVE. The final list of nominees will be published on 24 November.

Ex-health minister Zweli Mkhize says he learnt lessons from the Digital Vibes saga, still denies involvement

Briefly News previously reported that Zweli Mkhize, the African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful, says he learned many lessons from being embroiled in the Digital Vibes tender scandal.

The former minister of health resigned from his post in 2021 after it was revealed that the R150 million contract was granted unlawfully, and his family members also unduly benefited from it.

During an interview on Newzroom Afrika, Mkhize stated that he did not personally benefit from the looted funds, adding that he cannot be held accountable for the actions of his extended family members and the Digital Vibes owners. The family members linked in the scandal were his wife, son and daughter-in-law.

Source: Briefly News