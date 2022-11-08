Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula seems to have rubbed South Africans the wrong way with his recent election campaign tactics

Mbalula was in Cape Town over the weekend and went to three townships where he had door-to-door visits

South Africans wish the African National Congress could have door-to-door service delivery instead of empty promises

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula's door-to-door election campaign in Cape Town is raising a few eyebrows on social media. Mbalula and the African National Congress (ANC) are accused of taking advantage of the less fortunate for votes.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is being called out for his door-to-door election campaign in Cape Town. Image: @MbalulaFikile

The election campaign kicked off over the weekend, and the flamboyant minister posted pictures and videos on his social media page.

According to TimesLIVE, Mbalula visited townships such as Lower Crossroads, New Crossroads and Gugulethu. He addressed ANC supporters and dismissed allegations that the party was corrupt.

Mbalula also asked supporters not to bad mouth and treat elected leaders badly by swearing at them, saying that it makes the political organisation look bad. Mbalula also brushed off allegations that he betrayed Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the 2017 Nasrec elective conference.

The minister explained that he was part of Dlamini-Zuma's camp, but they were defeated. He also told people in the same camp that they went there with hopes of her becoming president, but they are leaving the conference with Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mbalula is still part of Ramaphosa's faction, and he has been picked as the preferred candidate for the secretary-general position, according to EWN. Mbalula told the publication that he has what it takes to run the office of the secretary-general.

“I have never had doubt about my capabilities of handling the secretary general office. I have served there before, and the experience we have accumulated over the years," said Mbalula.

South Africans call out Mbalula and the ANC:

@PressPlaySA said:

"Mbaks, you guys are very good with door-to-door campaigns when you want votes but fail dismally to do door-to-door service delivery ‍♂️."

@Judaeda3 said:

"Door-to-door, please not in my house, ai since 90', I was also part of this lying thing promises. ANC needs to stop this."

@Lesarwa1 said:

"I so wish you will make a mistake of trespassing in my house. Our communities are lacking, they should never allow politicians who are failing to do their job enter their homes. That's disrespectful and deserves to be met with harsh truth. Let your dogs loose kunyiwe once."

@classcaptainCPT said:

"So, you're handing out t-shirts and bribes?"

@Jacobsa501 said:

"People still have time to play with their votes again."

