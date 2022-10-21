Fikile Mbalula has been vocal about his bid for the African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general position

The transport minister believes that suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule did not have enough time to prove himself

Magashule was ousted from the secretary-general office last year after holding the position from December 2017

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula believes that suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule did not have enough time to prove himself.

Fikile Mbalula believes that suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule didn't have time to prove himself. Image: Lefty Shivambu & Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Mbalula is vying for the position that was left vacant following Magashule’s suspension and the death of deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.

Speaking during a radio interview, the minister weighed in on the suspended secretary-general and said he faced many challenges during his term. He said Magashule had to defend himself and did not have enough time to prove himself in the position.

According to TimesLIVE, the suspended secretary-general was ousted from office last year after holding the position from December 2017.

Mbalula said the position of secretary-general is an honour and mentioned several leaders who served in the role. While doing so, the minister omitted Magashule and said that he could not prove his worth due to his legal wrangling.

Meanwhile, the minister told News24 he preferred to discuss whether he would accept the secretary-general nomination in November when he has a clearer picture. He said nominations in the coming days would tell a different story.

Source: Briefly News