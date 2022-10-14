Two-time minister Malusi Gigaba has raised his hands to be nominated for the African National Congress secretary-general position

Gigaba has been out of the political game for a while and has a tainted reputation for his alleged involvement in State Capture

South Africans feel that Gigaba probably has the right credentials since he has been accused of corruption

JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister Malusi Gigaba is seemingly ready to dip his toes in the political landscape again.

Former Minister Malusi Gigaba says he has enough experience to run for the ANC secretary-general position. Images: GCIS/Flickr & MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Gigaba recently raised his hand for a nomination at the upcoming African National Congress (ANC) elective conference, availing himself for the secretary-general position.

Gigaba was the Minister of Home Affairs and Public Enterprises many moons ago. However, his reputation was tainted after he was implicated during the State Capture Commission of Inquiry and when an explicit video of him was posted on social media.

The former minister is convinced that he is the right man for the position because he has been a member of the ANC's national executive committee for 26 years, reports IOL.

At the age of 51, Malusi also believes that the office of the SG needs youthfulness and vibrancy. He adds the ANC should have more influence on the South African government, and he can bridge that because he has 14 years of experience as a government official.

According to TimesLIVE, Malusi has stiff competition for the SG position. The likes of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, ANC general manager Fébé Potgieter, water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu and former Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa are potential contenders for the position.

South Africans believe the ANC is recycling leaders

@okabhayi said:

"As long as he's corrupt enough, he qualifies."

@myfleettrack said:

"Now it makes sense why Zondo ran to change the stupid Zondo commission report. To have Gigaba arrested Joh guys this is funny! Joh"

@JuliaPheme said:

" All ANC crooks and thieves are running out for senior positions in the organization... Aren't they enough of having stolen so much from the poor of the poorest in this country... Are they still intended to steal and finish the little that's left for this country‍♂️"

@Eleernest said:

"This party keeps doing stuff that chases voters away. Look what's happening in KZN by-elections."

@TwanaXolani said:

"This must be April's fool. His rotten to the core. ANC is giving thugs leadership roles no wonder there's no justice for ANC leaders."

State capture commission recommends Malusi Gigaba be probed based on ex-wife’s testimony

In other news, Briefly News reported that the State Capture Commission of Inquiry has called for an investigation into former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba following the release of the corrected version of the report.

The commission made the recommendation based on claims made by Gigaba’s estranged wife, Nomachule Mngoma, who testified was involved in the state capture. In the correct version of the report, an analysis of the evidence of both Gigaba and Mngoma provided last year was included.

According to TimesLIVE, the commission recommended a possible prosecution of the former minister for charges related to corruption and racketeering. The report suggests that Gigaba received cash to pay for his wedding, which cost R4 to R5 million and his honeymoon in Dubai.

