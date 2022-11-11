The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has intentions of regaining control one municipality at a time

Members plan on negotiating with other political parties to form coalition partners that will serve the interests of all

ANC Gauteng Provincial Chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi, said the ANC does not want to undermine other parties

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says it intends to regain control of the province one municipality at a time.

The ANC in Gauteng intends on regaining control in the province. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Members plan on negotiating with other political parties in Gauteng to “service” the people. The ruling party in Gauteng failed to reach a coalition agreement with the Economic Freedom Fighters, which paved the way for Democratic Alliance’s Tania Campbell to be re-elected.

According to SABC News, ANC Gauteng Provincial Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said the City of Johannesburg is not off the mark. He said the party would take each municipality at a time.

Lesufi added that the ANC wants to uphold the role of other coalition partners and their interests.

Meanwhile, the party’s leadership in Gauteng plans on charging Ekurhuleni regional chairperson Mzwandile Masina for failing to follow instructions after he withdrew a motion of no confidence against Campbell last month.

According to The Citizen, the ANC has accused Masina and the Ekurhuleni regional executive committee of ignoring the instruction from the higher structure.

Mzansi unimpressed with ANC’s plans:

@donkinglove said:

“We rejected the ANC. It’s disappointing that they want the back door option and smaller parties give ANC votes.”

@Mdlwembe6 commented:

“What a day to be alive. Never thought a day would come when ANC runs like a headless chicken and, negotiates with other parties for power. The ANC died in slow motion.”

@PhuthumileAliv1 posted:

“ANC is dead.”

@llutladi wrote:

“They must first keep their house in order before they can approach other political parties.”

@gwele_zola added:

“Regain to do what differently than they are doing everywhere else?”

EFF’s Julius Malema says ANC lacks credibility after failure to take over the city of Joburg and Ekurhuleni

Briefly News previously reported Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema trended on social media following a television interview where he weighed in on several topics.

The #MalemaOnNewzroom trended on Twitter, and many people were amused by what Malema had to say about the African National Congress and their failed attempts to regain power in the City of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Malema stated that the ANC are dishonest people and the EFF would not vote in their favour should they bring another motion of confidence against Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

Source: Briefly News