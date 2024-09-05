DJ Maphorisa recently threatened to blacklist Samthing Soweto after catching exploitation allegations

This was over a song that failed to credit the singer, in which Porry claimed that Samthing Soweto was hard to work with

Sir Trill was unfortunate to catch strays, and Mzansi called out Maphorisa for being an industry bully

DJ Maphorisa says Samthing Soweto burned bridges throughout his career. Images: djmaphorisa, samthingsoweto

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa alluded to wanting to blacklist Samthing Soweto after he was caught in the crossfire over a song with Mas Musiq.

DJ Maphorisa fires more shots at Samthing Soweto

As more clips from DJ Maphorisa's rant about Samthing Soweto are uncovered, Mzansi appears to have a clearer picture of the kind of businessman Porry is and the power he has in the music industry.

Briefly News covered reactions from his live stream, where he called out the Akanamali hitmaker for being hard to work with and explained how the drama with their song with Mas Music and Lawd Weezy started.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a clip posted by Twitter (X) user MDN News, a frustrated Maphorisa seemingly threatened to close doors for the singer, saying he'll see who will dare work with him.

He further claimed that like Sir Trill, who accused Porry of exploitation, Samthing Soweto is difficult to work with and has burned bridges wherever he went:

"We'll see who'll work with him. He's just like Sir Trill; they plant rotten potatoes everywhere they go. They don't know anything, and they're not business-minded; talent won't help you, bro. They took your style and replaced you because you have an attitude."

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Maphorisa's rant

Netizens called Porry out for being a horrible businessman, while others brought up the gatekeeper allegations:

JuniorTp_ suggested:

"It's time we blacklist this bully called Maphorisa before he ends more careers."

Maluda012 said:

"Phori actually thinks he made Amapiano."

AsaSitole wrote:

"He is dangerous! In fact, he is a danger to society. He has the same mentality as the Fergusons!"

Hlubikazii__ posted:

"This life is so long; I will be in the front row for his downfall."

Sir Trill throws shade at DJ Maphorisa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sir Trill throwing shade at DJ Maphorisa.

This was during Porry's rant, where Trill gave Mzansi a big "I told you so", saying Maphorisa was exposing his true character.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News