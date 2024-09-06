Sam Deep recently bought himself a cool new ride and had the social media streets buzzing

The Amapiano sensation splurged on a brand-new VW Polo GTI and received cheers from his supporters

Meanwhile, others weren't too pleased with his purchase and pointed out the high crime rate involving the car model

Sam Deep showed off his brand-new VW Polo GTI. Images: realsamdeep

Congratulations are in order after Amapiano star, Sam Deep, bought himself a brand-new VW Polo GTI.

Sam Deep buys new car

It's a good day for the Amapiano Gods after one of their own got to enjoy the fruits of his labour.

Sam Deep, who is fresh from the release of a new project titled Hola Madeepana, which dropped just a month after the Kwakhanya EP, shared some wonderful news after buying some new wheels.

Taking to his Instagram page, the iMpumelelo hitmaker shared the famous key handover photo after buying a VW Polo GTI and was all smiles while expressing his gratitude:

"I’m grateful. Thank you, Lord."

Mzansi reacts to Sam Deep's new car

Netizens congratulated the Amapiano star on his new purchase:

South African singer, Nomfundo Moh, said:

"Congratulations, bro Sam."

ka_madesi said:

"He deserves a Porche; my guy is the best in the game."

Profe_RSA showed love to Sam:

"Congratulations, broski. One of the most humble artists in Amapiano, danko!"

Meanwhile, others bashed Sam for buying a car that is at high risk of being hijacked:

ombre2ombre wrote:

"Polo is a curse to our celebrities. A serious one that they don't even notice. All of them buy this car and die because of it. If it's not hijacking, it's speed. Why do these guys love this car, mara?"

davi8860 threw shade:

"That's why they hijack you. Every little achievement has to be posted on social media."

DlomoVR6 said:

"Next thing, donations."

