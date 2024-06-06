South African singer and songwriter Azana and DJ Sam Deep recently dropped their highly-anticipated EP Kwakhanya

The singer shared the EP cover on her Instagram page and mentioned that it is now available on all DSPs

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Saam Deep and Azana mentioned how amazing it was to work together and deliver an amazing project

Singer Azana and DJ Sam Deep surprised fans with their new EP 'Kwakhanya.' Image: @azanaofficial, @realsamdeep

South African singer and songwriter Azana became a hot topic online after she announced that she has a new project with DJ and producer Sam Deep.

Azana and Sam Deep released their highly-anticipated EP, Kwakhanya

The 23-year-old Durban-born star Azana has again made headlines on social media after she and musician Mthunzi pulled a PR stunt on netizens about them "getting married" late last year.

The singer recently announced on her Instagram page that she and Sam Deep will release their highly anticipated EP, Kwakhanya, on Thursday, 6 June 2024.

The pair hosted an exclusive listening session of their EP on Wednesday, 5 June 2024, at the Universal Music Studios in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Saam Deep and Azana mentioned how amazing it was to work together and deliver a fantastic project.

Azana said:

"Working with Sam Deep has been a bliss and we worked well together on this project because we were both dedicated to it and we gave it our all. We never really encountered any challenges working together."

Sam Deep mentioned:

"We have a very great musical chemistry together, and when you put us together you just know that we are going to give you a stellar project. I've always wanted to work with Azana, I mean her voice is very powerful and soothing so having had to work with her was a dream come true you know, mixing afro pop with my genre just cooked up a fire EP as you have heard it during the listening session."

Azana captioned her post:

"KWAKHANYA EP FINALLY OUT! GO DOWNLOAD, ENJOY Link in bio."

See the post below:

Netizens laud their new EP

Many fans praised the pair for producing an amazing EP together:

amapiano_cpt_ wrote:

"What a masterpiece."

leroykhoza responded:

"The body of work is incredible."

according2kaz replied:

"Hai no! Killed it!!!! Beautiful launch! AMAZING VISUALS."

zaii_goat complimented:

"The whole Kwakhanya EP is fire!"

cwangco_m_ wrote:

"Azana wethu."

