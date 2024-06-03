Murdah Bongz has announced his new EP, Morda Cr4zy , exciting Mzansi music lovers with its imminent release

He shared the tracklist on Instagram, revealing collaborations with stars like Brenden Praise, Lusanda, Kwamzy, and Mpho Wave

Fans on social media expressed their eagerness for the EP, praising the creative announcement and anticipating the music

Murdah Bongz has decided to bless his fans with another project. The star had Mzansi music lovers grinning from ear to ear when he announced that his body of work, Morda Cr4zy, is coming out soon.

Murdah Bongz has revealed that he has a new EP coming out soon. Image: @murdahbongz

Murdah Bongz announces new EP Morda Cr4zy

Award-winning musician Bongani Mahosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz has announced that he has a new EP coming out soon.

Taking to his Instagram page, Murdah Bongz shared the tracklist of his upcoming body of work. From the details shared on his page, the former Black Motion star worked with various stars, including Brended Praise, Lusanda, Kwamzy and Mpho Wave. He captioned the post:

"MÖRDA CR4ZY EP coming soon…."

Mzansi can't wait for Murdah Bongz's EP Morda Cr4zy

Social media users were over the moon following the announcement. Many said they couldn't wait for their favourite to drop the EP.

@ashmelaa said:

"I’m patiently waiting for the 1st song cos I’ve been hearing it from your sets! "

@ndivho_makhwanya added:

"Lusanda is an amazing vocalist! Can’t wait to hear her "

@skaga___ noted:

"What a creative way to announce your EP "

@ephriam_koketso said:

"We are limiting u the world is ready for you my dowg."

@kingsleymonareng wrote:

"So Morda Crazy now and Asante III later this year right?? Or earlier next year"

@lethithemba88 commented:

"This is a collab EP ya Brendon no Big Morda "

@bythabile commented:

"At this point, you and Brenden are the new Black Motion."

Oscar Mbo celebrates his song Yes God going platinum

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Oscar Mbo's single, Yes God, has officially gone platinum! The DJ/ producer shared the news on social media, and fans showed love with heartfelt congratulatory messages and words of praise for the beloved musician.

Oscar Mbo is in high spirits after officially having one of his biggest singles, Yes God, certified platinum.

