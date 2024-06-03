Oscar Mbo celebrated a huge milestone after one of his biggest singles was certified platinum

The DJ/ producer took to social media to celebrate Yes God going platinum, and fans couldn't contain their excitement

Mzansi congratulated Oscar Mbo, while others praised his girlfriend for holding him down

Oscar Mbo celebrated after his single, 'Yes God' went platinum. Images: Oscar Mbo

Source: Facebook

Oscar Mbo's single, Yes God, has officially gone platinum! The DJ/ producer shared the news on social media, and fans showed love with heartfelt congratulatory messages and words of praise for the beloved musician.

Oscar Mbo celebrates song's milestone

Oscar Mbo is in high spirits after officially having one of his biggest singles, Yes God, certified platinum.

The song was featured in a compilation of 10 tracks and remixed over nine times by various artists, including Kabza De Small, Kelvin Momo and Murdah Bongz.

It currently sits on over 6.1 million streams on Spotify for Morda's mix, while Kabza's trails behind at 1 million.

Released in 2023, Yes God is among the few tracks Oscar dropped that year. He also featured on several artists' songs, including Murdah's Mohigan Sun from the producer's SAMA Award-winning album, ASANTE.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a photo of Oscar Mbo and his girlfriend sharing a kill while holding his platinum plaque:

"It's all love this side."

Mzansi shows love to Oscar Mbo

Netizens congratulated Oscar Mbo on the huge milestone, and praised his artistry:

Ntando_Mnyamana admired Oscar:

"When Oscar celebrates his wins, he makes sure his madam is there."

DonknowMcgrego admired the couple:

"I love it when love wins."

__ThapeloM argued:

"Oscar deserves more than just platinum, though."

KingDon_za cheered:

"Yebo, Nkosi!"

osiristhe1 praised the song:

"An absolute classic, that song."

star1_ggg admired Oscar:

"Yes God is a classic. Kudos to Oscar!"

AdelaidNtu16222 posted:

"One of my favourites."

manv_sk congratulated Oscar Mbo:

"Congratulations to Oscar!"

Uncle Waffles celebrates huge milestone

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Uncle Waffles' song, Yahyuppiyah, reaching a huge milestone.

The track was certified 5x platinum, becoming Waffles' biggest tracks to date, and fans couldn't stop raving over her success.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News