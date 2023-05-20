South African DJ, Prince Kaybee, will release a new song titled Inkumbulo featuring Azana on 31 May

The song will drop a month after the Banomoya hitmaker left Universal Music and signed with Ingrooves Africa

Mzansi was excited about Prince Kaybee's Inkumbulo after he shared a teaser of the hit track on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Prince Kaybee is set to release a new song called Inkumbulo featuring Azana.

Prince Kaybee's fans can't wait for his new track 'Inkumbulo' featuring Azana. Image: @azanaoffcial and @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

The DJ last dropped a hit track when he released 3 In The Morning featuring Ben September.

Prince Kaybee drops Inkumbulo after leaving Universal Music

According to a press release obtained by Briefly News from the DJ's new team at Ingrooves Africa, Imibuzo will drop on 31 May. This is days after the Club Controller hitmaker signed with the new music company.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

TimesLIVE reported that in April 2023, Prince Kaybee parted ways with Universal Music after eight years. The news publication stated that the reasons for his departure were lack of promotion and sabotage.

After none of the parties was satisfied with how they had worked together for almost a decade, they terminated the contract. Prince Kaybee celebrated the departure on Twitter with his fans, saying he could do whatever he wanted after cutting ties with Universal Music.

Prince Kaybee's Inkumbulo's message

The press release further read that Inkumbulo will take the listener on an emotional journey between love and loneliness. It's a dance song, yet it's full of passion and thought-provoking lyrics.

"Inkumbulo’ infuses soulful vocals with ear-catching lyrics and a groovy beat.‘Inkumbulo’ is a song about the urge of seeking a certain feeling of love from a particular individual but all you have is memories of the good times and hopefully, them coming back."

"The title of the song could mean two things ‘remembrance’ and ‘memories’ depending on how you as the listener receive it."

Prince Kaybee shares a glimpse of Inkumbulo and Mzansi loves it

On Instagram, Prince Kaybee dropped a teaser of Inkumbulo, and netizens went crazy.

@pretty.melanin__ said:

"I am ready "

@joyrukanza shared:

"This looks and sounds heavenly. Well done @azanaofficial and @princekaybee_sa"

@vikywin posted:

"Your music sounds beautiful ❤️"

@olwethu_khowaa replied:

"I can't wait for this one!"

@fortunembopo commented:

"I'm proud of you "

@aang_93 also said:

"You are the prince of house music, everyone knows this."

@xolani_mseleku added:

"It's a hit "

Prince Kaybee hints at song collab with Heavy K after leaving Universal Music, SA excited: "Make it happen"

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee is a free man after cutting ties with Universal Music. The DJ planned which talented artists to feature in his impeccable catalogue, and Heavy K topped his list.

Taking to Twitter, Prince Kaybee expressed his desire to work with Heavy K.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News