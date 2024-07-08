Cruising With Zakes Bantwini, From Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600 to Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC
- Zakes Bantwini may be a master musician, but the DJ/ producer proved that he also has a taste for the finer things in life
- With his recent wins, the Grammy award winner has added some new toys to his garage, including a Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC
- We took a look at some of the luxurious cars Zakes has been spotted in as well as their price tags
Briefly News took a look inside Zakes Bantwini's garage to see which toys the Osama hitmaker cruises around in when he's not cooking up hits.
1. Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC
First off is the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC, which, according to Briefly News, sealed the deal into Zakes' partnership with Mercedes-Benz as a friend of the brand.
The car is valued at R3.5M a pop and makes for a great addition to your garage.
2. Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600
Zakes recently added another Merc to his collection, this time, the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600 valued at over R4.3M.
The car was posted by Zakes' wife, Nandi, who took a video of her hubby to announce that tickets to his 20-year anniversary event were nearly sold out.
3. Mercedes-AMG SL 43
Zakes had fans breathing through the wound when he showed off his cherry red Mercedes-AMG SL 43 convertible.
Mercedes shared photos of the Mama Thula hitmaker sitting on the car and had fans raving over the luxurious ride, which is valued at over R2.4M.
4. Harley-Davidson Road Glide
Back in April 2023, Zakes showed off some cool photos with the Harley-Davidson Road Glide valued between R300K and R700K.
The bike adds a nice touch to Zakes' already impressive collection, showing just how diverse his pallet is for the best rides on the market.
