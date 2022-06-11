Actor John Kani revealed one of his jobs was assembling engines at the Ford Motor Company's plant in Gqeberha in 1965 during an interview with broadcaster MacG

The Black Panther actor was a guest on MacG's popular "Podcast & Chill" show and the episode has proved to be popular among "chillers"

Many South Africans enjoyed the actor's stories and said they "got goosebumps listening" to the 78-year-old and thanked MacG for "celebrating the icon while he's still alive"

Dr John Kani's appearance MacG's show "Podcast & Chill" caused a stir in Mzansi for all the right reasons. Many fans of the popular podcast, known as "chillers" enjoyed the 78-year-old's stories about his life.

The veteran actor spoke about many topics but the one that caught our attention is that Kani assembled engines for Ford Motor Company. He made reference to the huge wage gap between the white, coloured and black workers at the plant in Struandale.

Dr. John Kani spoke about his job at Ford Motor Company on MacG's podcast. Image: Alon Skuy/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

The Black Panther star was talking about how the restrictive laws black and coloured people were subjected to by the repressive apartheid regime on the podcast.

He recounted how the 'Minimum Wages Act of 1925' made it law that certain jobs were designated for whites and that salaries for black people were capped to a certain number.

According SAHistory.org the act led to a form of job reservation and promoted white employment.

Kani says:

"I started working in 1965 at Ford Motor Company assembling engines. We do the same job, it's on the assembly line, Neuwehoudt was white who earned about R750 a week, the coloured guy would get about R150 a week, I'm on R22 a week."

'Podcast & Chill': Actor Dr John Kani joins MacG on his show

MacG has had many famous guests on his controversial show Podcast and Chill, but no one expected that he would have an interview with Black Panther star Dr John Kani, Briefly News reports.

The show's latest episode saw the famous show host have an interesting and educative chat with the legendary actor and voice-over artist. Chillers have headed to Twitter to rave about the episode, which they have tagged "legendary". Many called for MacG to have more guests like Dr Kani on the show.

