Podcast and Chill landed on the Twitter trending lists following another interesting and historic episode

MacGyver Mukwevho had the privilege of sitting down with the legendary actor John Kani on the latest episode of his podcast

Chillers have taken to social media to rave about the episode, which many described as one of the best ever

MacG has had many famous guests on his controversial show Podcast and Chill, but no one expected that he would have an interview with Black Panther star Dr John Kani.

Veteran actor Dr John Kani was the guest on MacG's popular show 'Podcast and Chill', fans loved the episode. Image: Getty Images and @macgunleashed/Instagram

The show's latest episode saw the famous show host have an interesting and educative chat with the legendary actor and voice-over artist.

Chillers have headed to Twitter to rave about the episode, which they have tagged "legendary". Many called for MacG to have more guests like Dr Kani on the show.

@HaositwePhiri commented:

"That Dr John Kani interview is one of the reasons why I can never, even with tears in their eyes, allow anybody to convince me to stop watching #podcastandchillwithmacg."

@Thaiboza wrote:

"Elder Dr John Kani my all time favorite,I wish he can just go on and on talking the episode is massive #podcastandchillwithmacg."

@tiyiselanimnisi added:

"First, I had to Check if @podcastwithmacg and Dr John Kani are trending, as I watched the podcast at 3 am and I found kuri yes. Dude this is the biggest episode I have ever chilled for. Congratulations to Mac and his team for pulling this 1."

@KingLeko noted:

"That interview with Dr. John Kani took me by surprise. There is so much history I never knew."

