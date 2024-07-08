Zakes Bantwini celebrated a career milestone with a sold-out show at Durban ICC, joined by stars like Mi Casa, Young Stunna, Kelvin Momo, and Sjava

Zakes Bantwini celebrated a major milestone in his career with a sold-out show at the Durban ICC this past weekend. The Grammy Award winner said he got emotional during the event.

Zakes Bantwini celebrated 20 years in the music industry. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images and Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Source: Getty Images

Zakes Bantwini celebrates milestone with show

Zakes Bantwini felt like the star he is after selling out the Durban ICC for his historic concert. The show had an impressive line-up of some of the best stars in Mzansi, including Mi Casa, Young Stunna, Kelvin Momo and Sjava. Hosts at the show included Boity Thulo, Minnie Dlamini and Nandi Madida.

Speaking to TimesLIVE at the event, Zakes Bantwini said he was happy that the show was a success. The star admitted that he got emotional at the show's end because he wished his parents and best friends could witness the event. He said:

"I got emotional at the end ... most people that I wish were here are not. My mother, my dad, you know, three of my best friends are not here."

Nandi Madida gushes over Zakes Bantwini after his event

Nandi Madida is the most supportive wife in the industry. The star headed to her Instagram timeline to give the Osama hitmaker his flowers. Part of her post read:

"My heart is full; yesterday was a full house of love, joy and appreciation of @zakesbantwini's legacy in his hometown, Durban, at the ICC.

"20 years in the game (I just realized now that I’ve been with you for 11 of those 20 years ), still being relevant to different generations from all walks of life is such a blessing . I know your mom and dad are proud of you in heaven️. You did THAT! "

Source: Briefly News