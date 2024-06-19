Radio personality, Nandi Madida looked stunning while attending the presidential inauguration

Despite Mzansi's dissatisfaction about the ceremony, many were pleased to see Nandi at the Union Buildings

Fans raved over the radio personality's look, saying she looked like a member of parliament herself

Nandi Madida stunned fans as she attended the presidential inauguration. Images: nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Nandi Madida was a sight for sore eyes when she attended the not-so-anticipated presidential inauguration, and left netizens gagging over how stunning she looked.

Nandi Madida stuns at presidential inauguration

Nandi Madida was out at the presidential inauguration at the Union Buildings and was as stunning as ever.

Ahead of Cyril Ramaphosa being sworn in for his second term as president, Nandi was the centre of attention in a stunning black-and-white outfit.

Taking to her social media pages, the Africa Now radio host paired a white blouse with a black pantsuit and checkered sandals.

She completed her look with a black handbag, a slim Louis Vuitton belt and her signature high-top fade hairstyle - an absolute stunner!

"#presidentialinauguration2024."

Mzansi raves over Nandi Madida

Netizens showed love to Nandi and gushed over her look for the presidential inauguration:

RUMBIEPROPERTIE said:

"You look fabulous, Nandi!"

MhlangaLindo wrote:

"The only beautiful thing about this ceremony is you being there, Queen."

pumi_dukwe admired Nandi:

"Nandi, ever so classy."

South African radio personality, Tbo Touch, said:

"It’s your time to ascend, Mrs President."

shawramz hyped Nandi up:

"Member of the parliament, honourable Mrs Madida."

felicity_fifi_mofokeng_ posted:

"You are exactly who you think you are!"

nomzamo.mbokazi responded:

"For a second, you looked like you were being admitted as an attorney. Maybe it's a sign, mama."

Sebata_Nageng said:

"The ever-so beautiful, Mrs Nandi Madida."

SansCue wrote:

"Zakes Bantwini won."

Nandi Madida gets voted most glamorous

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nandi Madida being voted the most glamorous woman by Glamour Magazine.

Mzansi showed love to the Africa Now radio host and believed that the honour was well-deserved:

jordayrashada said:

"You never cease to amaze us with your grace, talent, and style. Keep shining, sista!"

