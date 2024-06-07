South African singer Nandi Madida was recently voted the most glamorous woman

The star shared the award she won for the Classic Elegance award from Glamour magazine

Apple Music podcast host expressed her gratitude and how thankful she is to have been awarded with this award

Singer Nandi Madida was voted the most glamorous woman. Image: @nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

One thing about singer and actress Nandi Madida is that she always looks glamorous and classy effortlessly, and recently, she received the most deserving award.

Nandi Madida voted the most glamorous woman

The media personality Nandi Madida has been making headlines on social media after she flaunted her luxury Mercedes-Benz G Wagon and Birkin Bag on her Instagram page.

Earlier on, the Apple Music host was voted the most glamorous woman by Glamour Magazine. Nandi posted on her social media page that she received the Classic Elegance award from the beauty and fashion magazine.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Madida expressed her gratitude for being awarded the award, and she wrote:

"After all these years.. thank you, I am deeply humbled #gmg2024."

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Nandi

Shortly after she shared the award post on social media, many fans and followers of the star congratulated her. See some of the reactions below:

zakesbantwini wrote:

"Ekse unswempu San. Ngena La @nandi_madida love you so much."

yayarsa said:

"Congratulations Nandi."

julietmartin.mua responded:

"Yes gurl! All started at Miss Danville."

olwethu_herself replied:

"So well deserved! Congrats mommy, you continue to inspire."

ka_moshatama commented:

"This award was meant for you."

jordayrashada praised Nandi:

"You never cease to amaze us with your grace, talent, and style. Keep shining, sista!"

fiki_m24 complimented:

"Umhle sana, you get beautiful every time I see you."

Siya Kolisi shows off twerking skills to Zakes Bantwini's Osama

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is glad to have the Springboks back home after their historic win in the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand.

It's been a celebration every day since the Boks arrived, and they even got to party it up with Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida, who said her hubby had Siya Kolisi and the Boks twerking. Siya was captured getting down with his teammates and some supporters.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News