Nandi Madida is shutting down 2023 on a luxurious note. The seasoned media personality recently flaunted her pricey Mercedes G-Wagon and Birkin handbag in a viral video.

Nandi Madida showed off her G-Wagon and Birkin bag in a viral video. Image: @nandi_madida

Nandi Madida shows off her G-Wagon and Birkin bag

South African singer and media personality Nandi Madida recently had the streets buzzing when she shared a short clip showing off her pricey car and handbag. Anyone who follows Nandi knows she is not one to flaunt her material things on the timeline.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of two shared a video thanking fans for supporting her show on Africa Now Radio on Apple Music. Social media users couldn't help but notice Mrs Madida's fancy ride and handbag. She captioned the video:

"Thank you for the LOVE ❤️! Shout out to the dream team at @applemusic #ANR #AfricaNowRadio."

Mzansi reacts to Nandi Madida's car and handbag

Social media users were left salivating after taking a glance at the Skhanda Love singer's posh car and designer handbag. Fellow stars including Minnie Dlamini and Nomalanga Shozi also reacted to the post.

@minniedlamini said:

"Come through with the Berkin and the G wagon Congratulations on an incredible year my love ❤️"

@realnomalanga commented:

"QUEEN NANDI❤️"

@barbara_dinky noted:

"Nandi looking same as she looked 10yrs ago."

@vuyisile_mdini added:

"It's the Birkin and the G Wagon for me"

@khumalo_enest said:

"Always on point #Mrs Madida"

Nandi Madida flaunts huge diamond ring Zakes Bantwini gifted her

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nandi Madida revealed that Zakes Bantwini gave her a diamond ring for her 35th birthday. The media personality celebrated her trip around the sun on March 20.

A few days following her birthday, Nandi posted a video to Instagram. While flaunting her diamond ring, Nandi explained the day will always be special to her because she met Zakes on her birthday 10 years ago.

