President Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in for his second term on Wednesday, 19 June, at the Union Buildings in Tshwane

The ceremony, held in the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre, evoked a strong sense of legacy and continuity

While many celebrated the occasion with heartfelt support on social media, others expressed dissatisfaction, calling for significant change in leadership

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered local elections, policy changes, the State of the Nation Address and political news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Cyril Ramaphosa was inaugurated as the president of South Africa The president was inaugurated at the Union Buildings in Tshwane, Gauteng by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Image: @ParliamentofRSA.

Source: Twitter

In a momentous ceremony held on Wednesday, Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa was inaugurated for his second term as the President of South Africa.

The inauguration occurred at the Union Buildings in Tshwane, Gauteng, a historic site that has witnessed numerous pivotal events in the nation's history.

President Cyril Rampahosa was sworn in as the president of South Africa on Wednesday, 19 June at the Union Buildings in Tshwane. Source: Original.

Source: Original

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo officiated the ceremony in the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre, adding a profound sense of legacy and continuity to the event.

It was a momentous day for South Africans

Many netizens took to social media to celebrate this day and the president.

@ora_molokwane noted the 'breathtaking' ceremony:

"I enjoyed watching the #PresidentialInauguration2024 I watched it via the #InaugurationApp. The air show was my favourite part it was absolutely breathtaking "

@Sufiya0204 wished blessings upon the country:

"Ya Allah, bless our country, protect our people and guide our leaders in upholding and respecting our Constitution and doing right. Congratulations Mr President @CyrilRamaphosa #PresidentialInauguration2024."

@DJMaverickZA also commended Ramaphosa and said it's precisely what the country needs:

"I think President Cyril Ramaphosa and the GNU are what South Africa needs to move forward. We are embattled with so many challenges, and we honestly don't need people who will take us step back and cause unnecessary sphithiphithi #PresidentialInauguration2024."

@LungileGunundu gave a shout-out to the festivities:

The president was definitely flexing his muscles today with those helicopters and planes flying. #PresidentialInauguration2024

@Simply_Flavia also gushed over the president:

"Our multilingual cupcake maaan! ❤️ #PresidentialInauguration2024."

Not everyone was in a celebratory mood

Not all netizens were happy with the inauguration. Some noted that the country desperately needed a change, and Ramaphosa was not it.

@CPhungwayo called for Ramaphosa to step down:

"You can see that the majority of people don't like you. You are a billionaire; what more do you want? Why don't you just step down and enjoy your fortune in peace? Just let it go; don't be like a toxic partner. President of Minority. #PresidentialInauguration2024."

@CleopatraDK was not hearing it:

"Oath ya maka [A lie of an oath] #PresidentialInauguration2024."

African heads of State arrived for Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration

Yesterday, Briefly News reported that heads of State of African countries have arrived in South Africa for President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration.

This would be his second inauguration as he managed to remain president for a second term since 2019.

South Africans were dissatisfied that Ramaphosa would be inaugurated again, and many expressed their unhappiness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News