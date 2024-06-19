Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in as South Africa's president for the seventh administration after the ANC won only 40.1% of the votes

Ramaphosa, in his speech, promised that he would be the president for all South Africans and would work with other parties for a better future

South Africans wished him the best of luck in his new role in his second term as South African president

Briefly News is covering the event.

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Cyril Ramaphosa made promises to South Africans. Image: Tshepiso Mametela

Source: Original

PRETORIA— Cyril Ramaphosa has officially been inaugurated as South Africa's president for the seventh administration and promised to be faithful to the people of South Africa.

Ramaphosa makes promises to South Africa

@CyrilRamaphosa posted a video of his inauguration on his X account. Chief Justice Raymond Zondo swore Ramaphosa in. Ramaphosa was elected president by the Government of National Unity, which controls over 60% of the seats in Parliament.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In his inaugural speech, Ramaphosa promised to be faithful to his duties as the country's president.

"I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa and will obey, observe, uphold and maintain the Constitution and all other laws of the Republic, and I solemnly and sincerely promise that I will always promote all that will advance the Republic and oppose all that may harm it," he said.

He also promised to devote himself to the Republic and its people's well-being. View the video here:

South Africans wish him well

Netizens left him well-wishes; some called on him to be a better president.

John Gry said:

"Good luck, Mr President. It's time for you to redeem yourself and the ANC."

Denis Odhiambo said:

"Make South Africa great."

Odogwu Anioma said:

"Congratulations on your inauguration as the president of South Africa."

African heads of state attend Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that African heads of state and leaders attended Ramaphosa's inauguration.

These included the president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, and the deputy president of Cuba, Salvador Mesa.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News