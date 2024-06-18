The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, showed a gentler side in a recent post

He shared a picture of himself and his two sons in a post he wrote on Father's Day

Netizens applauded his emotional words, and many wished that he had a wonderful fathers' day

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Juju charmed South Africans. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Julius Malema, the president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, sent a heartwarming message to fathers.

Malema pens emotional Father's Day post

Malema posted on his Instagram account, @julius.malema.sello, a picture of himself walking onstage with his sons and the hills of Limpopo standing majestically in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"We are fathers because we strive to impact our children's lives positively. It's essential to care for them and provide a nurturing environment so that they can grow up without the burden of unexplained trauma and anger, thus ensuring a healthier future for their own families. Happy Father's Day, bakgalabe (old men)."

View the post here:

South Africans touched by the post

Netizens on Instagram gushed over Malema's post.

Fifi_moi said:

"Happy Father's Day, Juju. Your dedication as a family man, a father and a leader inspires many."

Thomasblazin said:

"I'm a Swati guy who follows politics. In my books, you have made history."

Nkgajamo said:

"Happy Father's Day to you too, brother. You are doing a great job raising yours."

Lolli_jive said:

"Power to you, leader. One day, this generation will learn that we never appreciated a leader like you. A rare diamond our generation has never seen."

Lucian said:

"This level of awareness is priceless. Happy Father's Day, our president."

Julius Malema rejects government of national unity

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Malema rejected the government of national unity.

He spoke after the African National Congress's National Executive Committee announced that they were opting for a government of national unity with other parties.

Malema said he refuses to share power with the enemy, and his party is not desperate.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News