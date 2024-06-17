The Mkhonto WeSizwe Party slammed the Independent Electoral Committee during their press briefing

Party president Jacob Zuma accused it of purposefully turning a blind eye to the alleged evidence of voter rigging

Soth Aficans roasted Zuma and demanded to know why he did not act appropriateöy as the country's president

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Jacob Zuma is not happy with the IEC's conduct. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— The MK Party's president, Jacob Zuma, had his knives out against the Independent Electoral Commission and made his disapproval known.

Jacob Zuma accuses IEC of ignoring evidence

According to SABC News, Zuma addressed the media and the country during his press briefing in Sandton on 16 June. In a statement, Zuma said the IEC intentionally ignored evidence the party brought to it. Zuma said the party gave the Commission concrete evidence to prove irregular voting during the 2024 general elections.

Zuma, also a member of the African National Congress, accused his party of opposing progress. He added that as long as he was still a member of the ANC, he would find means within the party to continue exposing the agents of white monopoly capital.

Mzansi turns on Zuma

South Africans on Facebook oppose Zuma.

Maroga said:

"All these years when he was the ANC president, they were rigging the votes, and now he wants to cry foul."

Sanzas Tops said:

"While at it, he must also bring evidence of the vote results that made him president of the country."

Jeanett Dee said:

"So Mshini wam honestly believes that the whole country votes for him."

Zolile Jacobs said:

"JZ is also famous for having a track record of disregarding the ConCourt in the past when it suited him."

Moopong Tau said:

"Zum and his people think South Africa owes them."

MKP threatens legal action against Parliament sitting

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the MKP threatened to take Parliament to court for its first sitting.

The party contested the results' announcement, called it illegal, and said it would take further steps to prevent the first sitting.

Source: Briefly News