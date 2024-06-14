The Patriotic Alliance's president, Gayton McKenzie, wanted the Patriotic Alliance to be given a ministerial portfolio as his condition for a government of national unity

He said if this does not happen, the Patriotic Alliance will pull out of the government of national unity

South Africans slammed him and accused him of being a politician for the sake of enriching himself

JOHANNESBURG – The president of the Patriotic Alliance, Gayton McKenzie, said if his party does not get a ministerial position, he will pull it out of the government of national unity.

McKenzie wants minister from PA

According to Eyewitness News, McKenzie spoke about the week the new National Assembly is expected to have its first sitting. This was after the African National Congress's National Executive Committee elected to form a government of national unity after not winning the elections by a majority.

McKenzie reasoned that his desire for the party to have a minister stems from his promises to his supporters. He said if he did not get a ministry, he would leave the GNU as there would be nothing to show that the PA supports a GNU. He also claimed he would give 100% of his money to the Joslin Smith Foundation to help with missing children.

South Africans roast McKenzie

Netizens commenting on @ewnupdates' tweet were far from impressed with McKenzie's demands.

Khetani Chabane said:

"He is a careerist politician who knows what he wants. He doesn't care about the policies that will drive the country/economy forward. As long as they give him the position as a minister, we are sorted."

Kastido sarcastically said:

"Rightfully so. The man says he wants power, so he must be given what he wants. Of course, our markets will remain happy. Your markets fund him, right?"

Kgadi Custy said:

"Let the games begin."

Jofter said:

"This clown is starting his kak already. All about him and not about the people."

Fifty Niggaz said:

"We told you this one was all about positions."

