Gayton McKenzie Offers R1 Million Reward for Information Leading to Joslin Smith’s Whereabouts
Gayton McKenzie Offers R1 Million Reward for Information Leading to Joslin Smith’s Whereabouts

by  Tebogo Mokwena
  • The Patriotic Alliance's leader, Gayton McKenzie, offered R1 million to anyone who could give information about where Joslin Smith was
  • McKenzie said that he would take his money from his campaigning budget to find the little girl
  • South Africans applauded him and hoped that it was enough money to get someone to reveal information about her whereabouts

Gayton McKenzie offered a R1 million reward for information leading to Joslin smith's whereabouts
Gayton McKenzie is willing to part with R1 million to find Joslin. Images: Patriotic Alliance and South African Police Service
WESTERN CAPE – The Patriotic Alliance's leader, Gayton McKenzie, is putting up a R1 million reward for information that could assist the South African Police Service locate Joslin Smith, who went missing in February.

Gayton McKenzie offers R1 million reward

According to IOL, McKenzie was speaking on a Facebook livestream on the evening of 26 March. McKenzie called Joslin the nation's conscience and was willing to part with money he allegedly set aside to campaign to find Joslin.

What you need to know about Joslin Smith's disappearance

South Africans rally behind Gayton McKenzie

Netizens on Facebook were hopeful that the reward would yield results. Others were not so hopeful.

Sipho Sambokwe said:

“That’s very good. We need closure.”

Tony Ganas said:

“These investigators are slow. They have people in custody, and there are still no answers.”

Others slammed him and accused him of using the case for his benefit.

Claris-Ann Horn said:

“This guy is the biggest chancer I’ve seen in a long time. The amount of anguish and sensation his social media presence has added to this case is disgusting.”

Junaid Bera said:

“He knows the kid won’t be returned.”

Kim Da Costa said:

“Offering this type of reward will cause more kidnappings.”

Lourentia Lombaard allegedly wanted money for drugs

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Lourentia Lombaard allegedly wanted money for illegal substances.

Her family said that the last time they saw her, she wanted money, and they were concerned about her.

