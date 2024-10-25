The Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola, is hoping that the country will sever its links with Israel before the end of this year

Pressure has been building up from the Economic Freedom Fighters to implement a resolution the National Assembly took almost a year ago

Lamola said the government is not legally obligated to side with countries that are allegedly committing wrongful international acts

Ronald Lamola is under pressure to close the Embassy in Israel. Images: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Michel Porro/Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE—Opposition parties in Parliament are pressuring International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola to end South Africa's ties with Israel.

Ramola faces pressure

Eyewitness News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters pressurised Parliament to implement a resolution it reached almost a year ago about Israel. Parliament supported a motion to suspend all diplomatic ties and relations with Israel and agreed to a ceasefire with Hamas. It also pledged to close the Israeli Embassy.

The EFF called the Executive out for ignoring the resolution to close the Israeli Embassy. The Embassy is still in operation as it commemorated the deaths of 1000 Israelis who died on 7 October 2023. Lamola said he has committed to showing that the government is obligated not to cooperate with countries that commit wrongful deeds.

Oppositions furious

National Speaker Thoko Didiza said the resolution and its recommendations would be tabled before the Department of International Relations by the end of the year. The EFF demanded to know why Cabinet had not tabled the resolution. The MK Party also supported the EFF and slammed the Democratic Alliance, accusing it of blocking efforts to implement the resolution.

SA files the ICC application

In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africa filed another urgent application at the International Criminal Court against Israel in May 2024.

It sought to prevent Israel from assaulting Rafa, an attack the Israeli Cabinet gave the green light. Rafah was the only remaining centre for essential services.

