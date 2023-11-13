Thanks to the Economic Freedom Fighters, Parliament is expected to debate the issue of closing the Israeli Embassy

EFF leader Julius Malema requested after Parliament was torn between supporting and not supporting the government’s call to withdraw diplomats from Israel

South Africans reacted and pointed out that the government should focus on domestic issues instead

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Tebogo Mokwena, an experienced Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed political coverage to Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his seven years in South Africa.

South African citizens have no interest in the debate to close the Israeli Embassy. Image: Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Parliament is set to debate whether the country should keep the Embassy of Israel to keep it open or shut it down. The debate has been brought to the attention of the national assembly by the Economic Freedom Fighters, who believe that Mzansi should cut all ties with Israel.

Parliament to debate closing Israel embassy

According to Eyewitness News, the National Assembly will host a mini-plenary on 16 November to debate whether it’s a good idea to show the Israeli government the door or to keep them in the country. This was after tensions in Parliament reached a head when parties were split after the government announced that it was withdrawing Mzansi’s diplomats from Israel.

Malema requests debate

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi allegedly stated that the ambassador to Israel should be sacked, and following this, Julius Malema requested that the matter be debated. Israel has been at war with Hamas since Hamas surprise-attacked Israel, killing almost a thousand Israeli citizens. This act was met with force, and Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas, and the nation went into a wartime economy.

Netizens frustrated at government

South Africans took their frustrations out on Facebook and accused the government of not focusing on the suffering of the South African citizens.

Gino Da Silva said:

“Sort out the problems and suffering of the people in this country first! The Embassy is to be closed down, use the same principles and shut down the Russian embassy for the same atrocities in Ukraine.”

Graeme Glass pointed out:

“Over-promise and under-deliver. What have you or the majority of politicians done for supporters to improve their lives? This is just another diversion to ignore the problems on your doorstep.”

Stevan Scrooge Schietekat added:

“Sort out your problems first.”

John Loo observed:

“I feel like government should prohibit any future protests regarding the conflict in Gaza. South Africans are becoming even more divided. The country cannot afford it.”

Naledi Pandor calls for Benjamin Netanyahu's arrest

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, called on the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pandor slammed Netanyahu and accused him of murdering the children, women and elderly of Palestine in the Middle Eastern war that is ripping through the region.

Pandor added that South Africa cannot associate itself with a nation which she accused of perpetrating crimes of humanity against the Palestinian people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News