The government announced that it has summoned its diplomats who are in Israel to come back home

The minister in the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, also slammed Israel's Ambassador, Eliav Belotserkovsky, for his stance and comments he made

Netizens were overjoyed and lauded the government, saying that they took a proper stand in the Israel-Hamas war

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Netizens rejoiced after Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced that the government recalled all diplomats from Israel. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans applauded the government after it recalled the country's diplomats in Israel. The Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that Pretoria is disappointed in Israeli forces continually bombing schools and health facilities in Gaza, as well as preventing humanitarian aid from flowing into the country. Citizens hailed the government for a good move and applauded the withdrawal.

Government slams Israeli Ambassador

Ntshavheni revealed the news when she held a media briefing of the outcome of the meeting cabinet held last week. According to SABC News, Ntshavheni added that the Cabinet is not happy with the position of the Israeli Ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, in the country regarding the Israel-Hamas war. Belotserkovsky previously expressed that there cannot be peace with Hamas.

PAY ATTENTION:

Ntshavheni remarked that all of the diplomats in Tel Aviv have been withdrawn and consider the situation in the Middle East as becoming untenable. The war between Israel and Hamas rages on, with thousands of people killed and injured since Hamas launched an attack on Israeli borders.

She also spoke against the comments the Israeli Ambassador made. She called his words unacceptable and said that the Department of International Relations and Cooperations would take action against Belotserkovsky.

South Africans applaud the government

Netizens on Facebook were pleased with the government's actions.

Dumakazi Bathandwa Mophankomo said:

“Good move, South Africa. I salute you. South Africa is not free until Palestinians are free.”

Eddie Kholofelo Malakane added:

“We salute our South African government for listening to us as citizens. We cannot keep talking without any action.”

Phezu Matabanw wrote:

“The right move by our civilised and democratic government.”

Akainu Redhound Phathudi remarked:

“Good move by our government. Our freedom is not fully attained until the people of Palestine are free. Mandela said those words.”

Kgaps Kgaphola exclaimed:

“Finally, Ramaphosa is doing a good thing.”

Allen Boesak condemns Israel

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that struggle veteran Allen Boesak condemned Israel and called it an apartheid state.

Boesak joined hundreds in Cape Town as they marched against Israel in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

He further called on the government to take stringent action against Israel for its continued attacks against Palestine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News